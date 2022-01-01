Home / Courses / Asia / China / Anhui Province

Hefei Yuanyi Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hefei Yuanyi International Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 411 394 527 164 383 424 185 448 572 3508 395 427 521 446 406 220 460 201 558 3634 7142
Gold M: 73.1/123 390 369 490 148 360 394 164 427 550 3292 374 402 501 421 383 194 436 191 530 3432 6724
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 367 346 471 131 338 377 147 425 526 3128 354 379 478 398 360 172 413 173 514 3241 6369
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 344 327 447 112 324 355 132 364 497 2902 326 361 458 377 339 154 395 155 499 3064 5966
Red W: 67.1/113 318 306 427 99 301 337 121 353 477 2739 306 338 434 357 315 129 368 136 469 2852 5591
Handicap 16 10 12 18 14 6 8 2 4 17 3 13 11 5 9 15 7 1
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2002

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me