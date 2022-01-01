Hefei Yuanyi Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Hefei Yuanyi International Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|411
|394
|527
|164
|383
|424
|185
|448
|572
|3508
|395
|427
|521
|446
|406
|220
|460
|201
|558
|3634
|7142
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|390
|369
|490
|148
|360
|394
|164
|427
|550
|3292
|374
|402
|501
|421
|383
|194
|436
|191
|530
|3432
|6724
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|367
|346
|471
|131
|338
|377
|147
|425
|526
|3128
|354
|379
|478
|398
|360
|172
|413
|173
|514
|3241
|6369
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|344
|327
|447
|112
|324
|355
|132
|364
|497
|2902
|326
|361
|458
|377
|339
|154
|395
|155
|499
|3064
|5966
|Red W: 67.1/113
|318
|306
|427
|99
|301
|337
|121
|353
|477
|2739
|306
|338
|434
|357
|315
|129
|368
|136
|469
|2852
|5591
|Handicap
|16
|10
|12
|18
|14
|6
|8
|2
|4
|17
|3
|13
|11
|5
|9
|15
|7
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout