Hidden Tiger Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7394 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7394 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6719 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5887 yards 69.2 117
Yellow (W) 72 4992 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hidden Tiger Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 393 176 588 393 433 495 189 445 591 3703 378 393 226 561 485 398 550 209 491 3691 7394
Blue M: 73.1/123 344 162 553 353 385 459 168 376 567 3367 343 362 196 504 430 357 526 193 441 3352 6719
White M: 69.2/117 301 131 523 311 352 307 141 319 513 2898 316 289 181 479 389 299 479 169 388 2989 5887
Yellow W: 66.9/109 253 113 388 246 310 268 105 245 416 2344 279 253 148 437 355 247 434 141 354 2648 4992
Handicap 13 17 3 11 9 5 15 7 1 14 12 16 2 8 10 4 18 6
Par 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities

Reviews

