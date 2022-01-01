Hidden Tiger Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7394 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7394 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6719 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5887 yards
|69.2
|117
|Yellow (W)
|72
|4992 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Hidden Tiger Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|393
|176
|588
|393
|433
|495
|189
|445
|591
|3703
|378
|393
|226
|561
|485
|398
|550
|209
|491
|3691
|7394
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|344
|162
|553
|353
|385
|459
|168
|376
|567
|3367
|343
|362
|196
|504
|430
|357
|526
|193
|441
|3352
|6719
|White M: 69.2/117
|301
|131
|523
|311
|352
|307
|141
|319
|513
|2898
|316
|289
|181
|479
|389
|299
|479
|169
|388
|2989
|5887
|Yellow W: 66.9/109
|253
|113
|388
|246
|310
|268
|105
|245
|416
|2344
|279
|253
|148
|437
|355
|247
|434
|141
|354
|2648
|4992
|Handicap
|13
|17
|3
|11
|9
|5
|15
|7
|1
|14
|12
|16
|2
|8
|10
|4
|18
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Single Allowed Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout