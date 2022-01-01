Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hubei Province

Honglianhu Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6536 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6111 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5674 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5674 yards 70.2 119
Red (W) 72 5188 yards 68.3 115
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Honglianhu Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 373 405 345 173 505 189 189 437 525 3141 360 380 180 375 545 400 190 410 555 3395 6536
Blue M: 70.7/121 348 380 323 160 473 177 177 413 500 2951 330 350 150 350 520 375 170 385 530 3160 6111
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 325 365 298 137 452 149 149 382 472 2729 300 330 130 330 495 340 150 360 510 2945 5674
Red W: 68.3/115 265 310 273 124 427 138 138 346 442 2463 275 310 110 310 470 310 120 330 490 2725 5188
Handicap 14 8 18 10 2 6 16 4 12 9 11 15 17 3 7 13 5 1
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 5 36 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

