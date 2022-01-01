Honglianhu Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6536 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6536 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6111 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5674 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5674 yards
|70.2
|119
|Red (W)
|72
|5188 yards
|68.3
|115
Scorecard for Honglianhu Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|373
|405
|345
|173
|505
|189
|189
|437
|525
|3141
|360
|380
|180
|375
|545
|400
|190
|410
|555
|3395
|6536
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|348
|380
|323
|160
|473
|177
|177
|413
|500
|2951
|330
|350
|150
|350
|520
|375
|170
|385
|530
|3160
|6111
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|325
|365
|298
|137
|452
|149
|149
|382
|472
|2729
|300
|330
|130
|330
|495
|340
|150
|360
|510
|2945
|5674
|Red W: 68.3/115
|265
|310
|273
|124
|427
|138
|138
|346
|442
|2463
|275
|310
|110
|310
|470
|310
|120
|330
|490
|2725
|5188
|Handicap
|14
|8
|18
|10
|2
|6
|16
|4
|12
|9
|11
|15
|17
|3
|7
|13
|5
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout