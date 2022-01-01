Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

HongTa Sports Forest Park

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7246 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7246 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6556 yards 73.1 123
White 72 5824 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5123 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for HongTa Sports Forest Park
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 520 374 347 186 560 441 437 443 177 3485 533 452 425 257 372 179 532 448 563 3761 7246
Blue M: 73.1/123 486 349 335 157 522 398 401 378 149 3175 484 403 396 210 351 155 471 393 518 3381 6556
White M: 69.2/117 452 318 287 123 486 334 332 342 124 2798 448 336 371 156 335 139 409 353 479 3026 5824
Red W: 67.1/113 424 280 247 114 444 310 292 283 86 2480 420 294 311 140 275 113 359 281 450 2643 5123
Handicap 3 15 17 13 1 5 9 7 11 4 12 14 8 16 18 10 2 6
Par 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 4 3 36 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010
Architect Brian Curley (2010) Lee E. Schmidt (2010)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me