HongTa Sports Forest Park
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland/Woodland
Par 72
Length 7246 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7246 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6556 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|5824 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5123 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for HongTa Sports Forest Park
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|520
|374
|347
|186
|560
|441
|437
|443
|177
|3485
|533
|452
|425
|257
|372
|179
|532
|448
|563
|3761
|7246
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|486
|349
|335
|157
|522
|398
|401
|378
|149
|3175
|484
|403
|396
|210
|351
|155
|471
|393
|518
|3381
|6556
|White M: 69.2/117
|452
|318
|287
|123
|486
|334
|332
|342
|124
|2798
|448
|336
|371
|156
|335
|139
|409
|353
|479
|3026
|5824
|Red W: 67.1/113
|424
|280
|247
|114
|444
|310
|292
|283
|86
|2480
|420
|294
|311
|140
|275
|113
|359
|281
|450
|2643
|5123
|Handicap
|3
|15
|17
|13
|1
|5
|9
|7
|11
|4
|12
|14
|8
|16
|18
|10
|2
|6
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Architect Brian Curley (2010) Lee E. Schmidt (2010)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout