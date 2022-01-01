Huzhou Hot Spring Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|6959 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6515 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5824 yards
|69.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5060 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Huzhou Hot Spring Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|356
|227
|427
|214
|492
|530
|331
|512
|358
|3447
|415
|241
|392
|456
|516
|201
|363
|421
|507
|3512
|6959
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|333
|204
|398
|199
|468
|494
|314
|478
|337
|3225
|392
|227
|375
|414
|496
|175
|335
|392
|484
|3290
|6515
|White M: 69.2/117
|304
|181
|372
|158
|430
|469
|284
|447
|336
|2981
|367
|188
|265
|155
|323
|371
|390
|345
|439
|2843
|5824
|Red W: 67.1/113
|257
|157
|338
|147
|378
|450
|237
|412
|313
|2689
|325
|141
|210
|143
|255
|305
|363
|279
|350
|2371
|5060
|Handicap
|9
|5
|11
|15
|7
|3
|13
|1
|17
|18
|8
|16
|4
|10
|14
|6
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Architect Neil Haworth (2007)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
