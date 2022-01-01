Home / Courses / Asia / China / Zhejiang Province

Huzhou Hot Spring Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6959 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 6959 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6515 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5824 yards 69.2 117
Red (W) 72 5060 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 356 227 427 214 492 530 331 512 358 3447 415 241 392 456 516 201 363 421 507 3512 6959
Blue M: 70.7/121 333 204 398 199 468 494 314 478 337 3225 392 227 375 414 496 175 335 392 484 3290 6515
White M: 69.2/117 304 181 372 158 430 469 284 447 336 2981 367 188 265 155 323 371 390 345 439 2843 5824
Red W: 67.1/113 257 157 338 147 378 450 237 412 313 2689 325 141 210 143 255 305 363 279 350 2371 5060
Handicap 9 5 11 15 7 3 13 1 17 18 8 16 4 10 14 6 2 12
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 36 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2007
Architect Neil Haworth (2007)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

