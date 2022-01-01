Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 8548 yards
Slope 140
Rating 77.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Record
|72
|8548 yards
|77.6
|140
|Blue
|72
|7692 yards
|75.5
|131
|White
|72
|6870 yards
|73.1
|123
|White (W)
|72
|6870 yards
|74.1
|125
|Red (W)
|72
|5845 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Record M: 77.6/140
|681
|517
|236
|436
|711
|467
|464
|267
|503
|4282
|503
|530
|260
|451
|492
|497
|575
|263
|695
|4266
|8548
|Blue M: 75.5/131
|606
|454
|183
|436
|663
|417
|427
|221
|462
|3869
|468
|473
|224
|419
|458
|434
|555
|165
|627
|3823
|7692
|White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125
|564
|423
|133
|399
|585
|370
|392
|185
|421
|3472
|432
|443
|183
|376
|343
|391
|510
|165
|555
|3398
|6870
|Red W: 70.2/119
|529
|382
|99
|336
|553
|339
|324
|117
|365
|3044
|376
|385
|147
|295
|275
|294
|418
|110
|501
|2801
|5845
|Handicap
|10
|4
|18
|14
|2
|12
|6
|16
|8
|3
|7
|17
|13
|1
|9
|11
|15
|5
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2001
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2001)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa
