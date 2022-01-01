Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 8548 yards
Slope 140
Rating 77.6
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Record 72 8548 yards 77.6 140
Blue 72 7692 yards 75.5 131
White 72 6870 yards 73.1 123
White (W) 72 6870 yards 74.1 125
Red (W) 72 5845 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jade Dragon Snow Mountain Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Record M: 77.6/140 681 517 236 436 711 467 464 267 503 4282 503 530 260 451 492 497 575 263 695 4266 8548
Blue M: 75.5/131 606 454 183 436 663 417 427 221 462 3869 468 473 224 419 458 434 555 165 627 3823 7692
White M: 73.1/123 W: 74.1/125 564 423 133 399 585 370 392 185 421 3472 432 443 183 376 343 391 510 165 555 3398 6870
Red W: 70.2/119 529 382 99 336 553 339 324 117 365 3044 376 385 147 295 275 294 418 110 501 2801 5845
Handicap 10 4 18 14 2 12 6 16 8 3 7 17 13 1 9 11 15 5
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2001
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2001)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, Visa

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

