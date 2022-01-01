Jianshan Golf Club - Phoenix Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7172 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7172 yards
|Gold
|72
|6730 yards
|Blue
|72
|6296 yards
|White
|72
|5927 yards
|Red
|72
|5575 yards
Scorecard for Phoenix
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 70.6/125 W: 71.6/128
|437
|380
|183
|362
|543
|387
|514
|162
|390
|3358
|437
|159
|530
|378
|420
|152
|341
|407
|538
|3362
|6720
|Handicap
|1
|15
|9
|7
|17
|13
|3
|5
|11
|2
|14
|8
|16
|4
|12
|18
|6
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Architect Phil Ryan (2003)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Pinghu, Zhejiang
Private/Resort
Pinghu, Zhejiang
Private/Resort
Pinghu, Zhejiang
Private/Resort
Course Layout