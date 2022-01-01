Home / Courses / Asia / China / Zhejiang Province

Jianshan Golf Club - Phoenix Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7172 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7172 yards
Gold 72 6730 yards
Blue 72 6296 yards
White 72 5927 yards
Red 72 5575 yards
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 70.6/125 W: 71.6/128 437 380 183 362 543 387 514 162 390 3358 437 159 530 378 420 152 341 407 538 3362 6720
Handicap 1 15 9 7 17 13 3 5 11 2 14 8 16 4 12 18 6 10
Par 4 4 3 4 5 4 5 3 4 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003
Architect Phil Ryan (2003)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

