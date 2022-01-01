Home / Courses / Asia / China / Zhejiang Province

Jianshan Golf Club - Dragon Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7596 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7596 yards
Gold 72 7293 yards
Blue 72 6816 yards
White 72 6191 yards
Red 72 5361 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jianshan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 560 451 479 232 442 410 572 218 463 3827 418 595 429 240 468 496 359 175 589 3769 7596
Gold M: 74.9/131 534 435 461 227 435 390 555 193 440 3670 408 578 418 230 440 480 346 164 559 3623 7293
Blue M: 73.1/123 503 393 423 196 405 378 527 167 418 3410 374 561 385 211 417 445 328 155 530 3406 6816
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 459 362 383 170 378 346 464 143 383 3088 329 509 338 190 385 395 318 145 494 3103 6191
Red W: 67.1/113 424 297 331 133 337 297 428 122 325 2694 280 458 303 139 326 334 287 117 423 2667 5361
Handicap 11 13 7 9 5 15 3 17 1 12 10 14 8 6 2 18 16 4
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004
Architect Neil Haworth (2004)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

