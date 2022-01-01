Jianshan Golf Club - Dragon Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7596 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7596 yards
|Gold
|72
|7293 yards
|Blue
|72
|6816 yards
|White
|72
|6191 yards
|Red
|72
|5361 yards
Scorecard for Jianshan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|560
|451
|479
|232
|442
|410
|572
|218
|463
|3827
|418
|595
|429
|240
|468
|496
|359
|175
|589
|3769
|7596
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|534
|435
|461
|227
|435
|390
|555
|193
|440
|3670
|408
|578
|418
|230
|440
|480
|346
|164
|559
|3623
|7293
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|503
|393
|423
|196
|405
|378
|527
|167
|418
|3410
|374
|561
|385
|211
|417
|445
|328
|155
|530
|3406
|6816
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|459
|362
|383
|170
|378
|346
|464
|143
|383
|3088
|329
|509
|338
|190
|385
|395
|318
|145
|494
|3103
|6191
|Red W: 67.1/113
|424
|297
|331
|133
|337
|297
|428
|122
|325
|2694
|280
|458
|303
|139
|326
|334
|287
|117
|423
|2667
|5361
|Handicap
|11
|13
|7
|9
|5
|15
|3
|17
|1
|12
|10
|14
|8
|6
|2
|18
|16
|4
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Architect Neil Haworth (2004)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Pinghu, Zhejiang
Private/Resort
Pinghu, Zhejiang
Private/Resort
Pinghu, Zhejiang
Private/Resort
Course Layout