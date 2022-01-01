Jinsha Lake International Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7230 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7230 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6772 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6261 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5766 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Jinsha Lake Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|401
|558
|441
|217
|413
|196
|435
|596
|393
|3650
|554
|408
|198
|430
|389
|572
|428
|172
|427
|3578
|7228
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|371
|533
|411
|187
|387
|175
|416
|572
|371
|3423
|527
|376
|184
|404
|364
|537
|402
|154
|401
|3349
|6772
|White M: 70.7/121
|337
|501
|376
|164
|352
|157
|388
|539
|346
|3160
|497
|338
|167
|374
|336
|503
|374
|135
|377
|3101
|6261
|Red W: 70.2/119
|307
|469
|343
|142
|316
|138
|362
|507
|322
|2906
|464
|302
|153
|342
|309
|477
|346
|118
|349
|2860
|5766
|Handicap
|17
|7
|5
|9
|15
|11
|1
|3
|13
|18
|8
|6
|10
|16
|12
|2
|4
|14
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Jinsha Lake Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
