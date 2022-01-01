Home / Courses / Asia / China / Henan Province

Jinsha Lake International Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7230 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7230 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6772 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6261 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5766 yards 70.2 119
Scorecard for Jinsha Lake Golf Club
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 401 558 441 217 413 196 435 596 393 3650 554 408 198 430 389 572 428 172 427 3578 7228
Blue M: 73.1/123 371 533 411 187 387 175 416 572 371 3423 527 376 184 404 364 537 402 154 401 3349 6772
White M: 70.7/121 337 501 376 164 352 157 388 539 346 3160 497 338 167 374 336 503 374 135 377 3101 6261
Red W: 70.2/119 307 469 343 142 316 138 362 507 322 2906 464 302 153 342 309 477 346 118 349 2860 5766
Handicap 17 7 5 9 15 11 1 3 13 18 8 6 10 16 12 2 4 14
Par 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Year Built 2010

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Jinsha Lake Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities

