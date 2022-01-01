Jinyuan Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7512 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7512 yards
|75.5
|137
|Blue
|72
|6963 yards
|74.9
|131
|White
|72
|6556 yards
|73.1
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5710 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Jinyuan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 75.5/137
|461
|541
|432
|169
|450
|560
|234
|466
|416
|3729
|475
|558
|440
|474
|203
|592
|181
|439
|421
|3783
|7512
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|416
|523
|411
|154
|417
|528
|207
|431
|399
|3486
|438
|527
|419
|446
|160
|559
|152
|409
|367
|3477
|6963
|White M: 73.1/123
|399
|505
|391
|135
|397
|513
|182
|407
|381
|3310
|417
|508
|385
|431
|140
|531
|142
|386
|306
|3246
|6556
|Red W: 70.2/119
|343
|456
|324
|120
|332
|449
|167
|349
|329
|2869
|362
|453
|324
|360
|123
|482
|131
|328
|278
|2841
|5710
|Handicap
|11
|9
|7
|17
|3
|13
|1
|15
|5
|2
|16
|10
|4
|14
|12
|18
|8
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2009
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
