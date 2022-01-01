Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Jinyuan Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7512 yards
Slope 137
Rating 75.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7512 yards 75.5 137
Blue 72 6963 yards 74.9 131
White 72 6556 yards 73.1 123
Red (W) 72 5710 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Jinyuan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 75.5/137 461 541 432 169 450 560 234 466 416 3729 475 558 440 474 203 592 181 439 421 3783 7512
Blue M: 74.9/131 416 523 411 154 417 528 207 431 399 3486 438 527 419 446 160 559 152 409 367 3477 6963
White M: 73.1/123 399 505 391 135 397 513 182 407 381 3310 417 508 385 431 140 531 142 386 306 3246 6556
Red W: 70.2/119 343 456 324 120 332 449 167 349 329 2869 362 453 324 360 123 482 131 328 278 2841 5710
Handicap 11 9 7 17 3 13 1 15 5 2 16 10 4 14 12 18 8 6
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2009

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

