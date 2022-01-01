Kingswan Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6492 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|6492 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6492 yards
|71.7
|123
Scorecard for Kingswan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|352
|387
|559
|162
|520
|439
|174
|507
|166
|3266
|333
|437
|160
|375
|341
|494
|128
|396
|562
|3226
|6492
|Handicap
|17
|7
|9
|13
|3
|1
|15
|11
|5
|18
|2
|12
|14
|16
|8
|10
|6
|4
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
