Kingswan Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6492 yards
Slope 121
Rating 70.7
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6492 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6492 yards 71.7 123
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kingswan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 352 387 559 162 520 439 174 507 166 3266 333 437 160 375 341 494 128 396 562 3226 6492
Handicap 17 7 9 13 3 1 15 11 5 18 2 12 14 16 8 10 6 4
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 5 3 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

