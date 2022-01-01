Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Lake Hill Golf Resort Nanjing

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7193 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7193 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6659 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6093 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5694 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake Hill Golf Resort | Nanjing
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 435 395 194 552 378 446 201 578 405 3584 412 187 591 430 168 392 440 373 616 3609 7193
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 368 186 515 346 391 192 545 376 3319 393 159 546 399 160 350 412 341 580 3340 6659
White M: 70.7/121 377 347 168 459 301 366 178 487 350 3033 372 138 503 362 150 326 373 306 530 3060 6093
Red W: 70.2/119 353 329 153 441 278 345 172 450 325 2846 333 121 468 335 131 309 352 289 510 2848 5694
Handicap 8 16 4 6 18 12 10 2 14 9 13 3 7 11 17 5 15 1
Par 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2012
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2012)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

