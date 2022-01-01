Lake Hill Golf Resort Nanjing
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7193 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7193 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6659 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6093 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5694 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Lake Hill Golf Resort | Nanjing
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|435
|395
|194
|552
|378
|446
|201
|578
|405
|3584
|412
|187
|591
|430
|168
|392
|440
|373
|616
|3609
|7193
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|400
|368
|186
|515
|346
|391
|192
|545
|376
|3319
|393
|159
|546
|399
|160
|350
|412
|341
|580
|3340
|6659
|White M: 70.7/121
|377
|347
|168
|459
|301
|366
|178
|487
|350
|3033
|372
|138
|503
|362
|150
|326
|373
|306
|530
|3060
|6093
|Red W: 70.2/119
|353
|329
|153
|441
|278
|345
|172
|450
|325
|2846
|333
|121
|468
|335
|131
|309
|352
|289
|510
|2848
|5694
|Handicap
|8
|16
|4
|6
|18
|12
|10
|2
|14
|9
|13
|3
|7
|11
|17
|5
|15
|1
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2012)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
Course Layout