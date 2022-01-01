Kuaiji Hills Golf Resort
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7156 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|7156 yards
|73.9
|129
|White (W)
|72
|7156 yards
|75.9
|133
Scorecard for Kuaiji Hills Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.9/129 W: 75.9/133
|595
|394
|176
|420
|518
|156
|476
|416
|358
|3509
|422
|171
|409
|562
|419
|184
|454
|452
|574
|3647
|7156
|Handicap
|3
|11
|17
|1
|9
|15
|5
|13
|7
|10
|18
|2
|4
|12
|16
|6
|14
|8
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Course Layout