Kuaiji Hills Golf Resort

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7156 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 7156 yards 73.9 129
White (W) 72 7156 yards 75.9 133
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kuaiji Hills Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.9/129 W: 75.9/133 595 394 176 420 518 156 476 416 358 3509 422 171 409 562 419 184 454 452 574 3647 7156
Handicap 3 11 17 1 9 15 5 13 7 10 18 2 4 12 16 6 14 8
Par 5 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

