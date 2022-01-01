Home / Courses / Asia / China / Zhejiang Province

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7149 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7149 yards
Gold 72 6582 yards
Blue 72 5931 yards
White 72 5291 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Lake Hill Golf (Hangzhou)
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 397 452 563 202 433 189 422 449 559 3666 384 532 182 402 416 181 445 562 433 3537 7203
Handicap 18 2 8 12 10 16 14 4 6 17 7 9 15 11 13 1 5 3
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

