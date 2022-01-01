Lake Hill Golf Hangzhou
About
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7149 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7149 yards
|Gold
|72
|6582 yards
|Blue
|72
|5931 yards
|White
|72
|5291 yards
Scorecard for Lake Hill Golf (Hangzhou)
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|397
|452
|563
|202
|433
|189
|422
|449
|559
|3666
|384
|532
|182
|402
|416
|181
|445
|562
|433
|3537
|7203
|Handicap
|18
|2
|8
|12
|10
|16
|14
|4
|6
|17
|7
|9
|15
|11
|13
|1
|5
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout