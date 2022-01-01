Luxehills International Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7335 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7335 yards
|73.5
|131
|Blue
|72
|6698 yards
|71.4
|127
|White
|72
|6059 yards
|Red
|72
|5159 yards
|72.6
|129
Scorecard for Luxehills International Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.5/131
|523
|208
|431
|458
|203
|412
|525
|426
|440
|3626
|385
|461
|227
|412
|438
|419
|569
|196
|602
|3709
|7335
|Blue M: 71.4/127
|481
|176
|397
|426
|196
|376
|483
|392
|416
|3343
|351
|426
|175
|373
|395
|376
|530
|175
|555
|3356
|6699
|Red W: 72.6/129
|340
|135
|323
|335
|123
|297
|378
|315
|353
|2599
|262
|331
|133
|282
|248
|280
|442
|119
|463
|2560
|5159
|Handicap
|13
|15
|5
|1
|17
|9
|11
|7
|3
|14
|4
|16
|6
|2
|10
|12
|18
|8
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Kentucky Bluegrass/Perennial Ryegrass/Creeping Bentgrass
Architect Mark Hollinger (2005) JMP Golf Design Group (2007)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Luxehills Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Course Layout