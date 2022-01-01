Home / Courses / Asia / China / Sichuan Province

Luxehills International Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7335 yards
Slope 131
Rating 73.5
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7335 yards 73.5 131
Blue 72 6698 yards 71.4 127
White 72 6059 yards
Red 72 5159 yards 72.6 129
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Luxehills International Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.5/131 523 208 431 458 203 412 525 426 440 3626 385 461 227 412 438 419 569 196 602 3709 7335
Blue M: 71.4/127 481 176 397 426 196 376 483 392 416 3343 351 426 175 373 395 376 530 175 555 3356 6699
Red W: 72.6/129 340 135 323 335 123 297 378 315 353 2599 262 331 133 282 248 280 442 119 463 2560 5159
Handicap 13 15 5 1 17 9 11 7 3 14 4 16 6 2 10 12 18 8
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Fairways Seashore Paspalum Grass
Greens Kentucky Bluegrass/Perennial Ryegrass/Creeping Bentgrass
Architect Mark Hollinger (2005) JMP Golf Design Group (2007)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Luxehills Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me