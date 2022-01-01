Marcello Golf Resort - A/B Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7345 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7345 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6812 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6273 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6273 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5566 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|450
|390
|205
|505
|465
|385
|420
|215
|580
|3615
|435
|455
|220
|460
|540
|190
|450
|550
|430
|3730
|7345
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|415
|355
|170
|490
|443
|375
|381
|190
|550
|3369
|400
|400
|195
|440
|498
|170
|420
|505
|415
|3443
|6812
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|359
|329
|140
|470
|410
|355
|350
|180
|500
|3093
|385
|365
|175
|390
|465
|140
|390
|480
|390
|3180
|6273
|Red W: 70.2/119
|320
|301
|115
|425
|372
|310
|315
|160
|450
|2768
|335
|330
|130
|320
|418
|110
|340
|450
|365
|2798
|5566
|Handicap
|4
|10
|8
|12
|2
|14
|16
|18
|6
|5
|1
|11
|7
|13
|9
|15
|3
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2007
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2007)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Course Layout