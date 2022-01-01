Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shanghai Municipality

Marcello Golf Resort - B/C Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7115 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7115 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6575 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6099 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6099 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5398 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 435 455 220 460 540 190 450 550 430 3730 400 533 185 390 387 335 540 165 450 3385 7115
Blue M: 73.1/123 400 400 195 440 498 170 420 505 415 3443 360 499 150 365 375 315 515 145 408 3132 6575
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 385 365 175 390 465 140 390 480 390 3180 335 470 120 345 350 295 489 135 380 2919 6099
Red W: 67.1/113 335 330 130 320 418 110 340 450 365 2798 285 440 95 290 305 275 475 110 325 2600 5398
Handicap 9 1 11 13 3 17 7 5 15 8 10 18 12 4 16 2 14 6
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2007
Golf Season Year round
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2007)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

