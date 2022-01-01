Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hebei Province

Nandaihe Forest Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7164 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7164 yards 74.9 131
Black (W) 72 7164 yards 75.9 131
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nandaihe Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/131 370 389 384 168 560 410 612 209 471 3573 540 472 392 411 211 397 392 589 187 3591 7164
Handicap 13 5 9 11 15 7 3 17 1 16 4 18 10 8 6 14 2 12
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 4 36 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Aranya International Golf Club
Qinhuangdao, Hebei
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me