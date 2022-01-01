Nandaihe Forest Golf Club
Holes 18
Type
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7164 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7164 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black (W)
|72
|7164 yards
|75.9
|131
Scorecard for Nandaihe Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/131
|370
|389
|384
|168
|560
|410
|612
|209
|471
|3573
|540
|472
|392
|411
|211
|397
|392
|589
|187
|3591
|7164
|Handicap
|13
|5
|9
|11
|15
|7
|3
|17
|1
|16
|4
|18
|10
|8
|6
|14
|2
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageSnacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge
