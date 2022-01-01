Home / Courses / Asia / Pakistan

Western Winds Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Military
Par 72
Length 7323 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 7323 yards 73.1 123
Yellow 72 6211 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5973 yards 67.1 113
Scorecard for Western Winds Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/123 437 462 133 372 551 179 457 489 586 3666 525 188 476 359 464 561 437 178 469 3657 7323
Yellow M: 70.7/121 402 396 106 311 491 130 378 390 525 3129 465 110 357 339 390 495 377 124 425 3082 6211
Red W: 67.1/113 389 383 95 300 480 119 367 379 514 3026 446 93 338 334 374 477 361 118 406 2947 5973
Handicap 6 5 18 11 16 15 1 3 10 9 13 4 17 8 14 7 12 2
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Practice/Instruction

Teaching Pro Yes

Reviews

