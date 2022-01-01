Western Winds Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Military
Par 72
Length 7323 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|72
|7323 yards
|73.1
|123
|Yellow
|72
|6211 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5973 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Western Winds Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.1/123
|437
|462
|133
|372
|551
|179
|457
|489
|586
|3666
|525
|188
|476
|359
|464
|561
|437
|178
|469
|3657
|7323
|Yellow M: 70.7/121
|402
|396
|106
|311
|491
|130
|378
|390
|525
|3129
|465
|110
|357
|339
|390
|495
|377
|124
|425
|3082
|6211
|Red W: 67.1/113
|389
|383
|95
|300
|480
|119
|367
|379
|514
|3026
|446
|93
|338
|334
|374
|477
|361
|118
|406
|2947
|5973
|Handicap
|6
|5
|18
|11
|16
|15
|1
|3
|10
|9
|13
|4
|17
|8
|14
|7
|12
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Practice/Instruction
Teaching Pro Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout