Gulmohar Golf Club
About
Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 3037 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens
|36
|3037 yards
|35.35
|121
|Ladies (W)
|36
|2812 yards
|35.1
|119
Scorecard for Gulmohar Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 70.7/121
|360
|325
|344
|323
|471
|188
|505
|337
|184
|3037
|6074
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|328
|295
|312
|290
|439
|155
|472
|337
|184
|2812
|5624
|Handicap
|1
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2015
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Goth Aali Khan Gabole, Sindh
Semi-Private
Course Layout