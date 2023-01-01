Home / Courses / Asia / Pakistan

Gulmohar Golf Club

About

Holes 9
Type
Par 36
Length 3037 yards
Slope 121
Rating 35.35
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens 36 3037 yards 35.35 121
Ladies (W) 36 2812 yards 35.1 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Gulmohar Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 70.7/121 360 325 344 323 471 188 505 337 184 3037 6074
Ladies W: 70.2/119 328 295 312 290 439 155 472 337 184 2812 5624
Handicap 1 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 3
Par 4 4 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2015

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

