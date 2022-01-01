Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shanghai Municipality

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7173 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 7173 yards 74.9 131
Blue 72 6655 yards 73.1 123
White 72 6111 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6111 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5542 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Palm Beach Seaview Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 74.9/131 389 429 435 172 577 416 392 201 555 3566 405 365 522 218 438 620 437 187 415 3607 7173
Blue M: 73.1/123 367 393 401 148 538 386 358 182 526 3299 377 335 484 190 424 580 412 166 388 3356 6655
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 337 360 369 127 490 372 327 166 487 3035 343 306 455 166 389 536 378 151 352 3076 6111
Red W: 70.2/119 313 333 339 108 453 316 292 151 447 2752 314 278 409 140 352 500 350 125 322 2790 5542
Handicap 16 12 4 18 2 14 8 10 6 13 15 17 9 3 1 7 11 5
Par 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Activities

Swimming

Reviews

