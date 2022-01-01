Palm Beach Seaview Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7173 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|7173 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue
|72
|6655 yards
|73.1
|123
|White
|72
|6111 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6111 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5542 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Palm Beach Seaview Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 74.9/131
|389
|429
|435
|172
|577
|416
|392
|201
|555
|3566
|405
|365
|522
|218
|438
|620
|437
|187
|415
|3607
|7173
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|367
|393
|401
|148
|538
|386
|358
|182
|526
|3299
|377
|335
|484
|190
|424
|580
|412
|166
|388
|3356
|6655
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|337
|360
|369
|127
|490
|372
|327
|166
|487
|3035
|343
|306
|455
|166
|389
|536
|378
|151
|352
|3076
|6111
|Red W: 70.2/119
|313
|333
|339
|108
|453
|316
|292
|151
|447
|2752
|314
|278
|409
|140
|352
|500
|350
|125
|322
|2790
|5542
|Handicap
|16
|12
|4
|18
|2
|14
|8
|10
|6
|13
|15
|17
|9
|3
|1
|7
|11
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Course Layout