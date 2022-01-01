Suvarna Jakarta Golf Club - Green Course
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 36
Length 3602 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3602 yards
Scorecard for Green/Red
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|406
|535
|600
|240
|483
|201
|345
|630
|162
|3602
|7155
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|381
|515
|567
|211
|444
|184
|330
|592
|138
|3362
|6680
|White M: 70.7/121
|355
|494
|537
|183
|402
|163
|313
|557
|121
|3125
|6211
|Red W: 70.2/119
|329
|459
|459
|160
|356
|143
|293
|511
|97
|2807
|5602
|Yellow W: 67.1/113
|301
|417
|444
|135
|323
|125
|278
|459
|78
|2560
|5029
|Handicap
|7
|13
|9
|5
|1
|11
|15
|3
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Fairways Zeon Zoysia Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bob Moore (2020)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
