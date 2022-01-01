Home / Courses / Asia / Indonesia

Suvarna Jakarta Golf Club - Green Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 36
Length 3602 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3602 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Green/Red
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 74.9/131 406 535 600 240 483 201 345 630 162 3602 7155
Blue M: 73.1/123 381 515 567 211 444 184 330 592 138 3362 6680
White M: 70.7/121 355 494 537 183 402 163 313 557 121 3125 6211
Red W: 70.2/119 329 459 459 160 356 143 293 511 97 2807 5602
Yellow W: 67.1/113 301 417 444 135 323 125 278 459 78 2560 5029
Handicap 7 13 9 5 1 11 15 3 17
Par 4 5 5 3 4 3 4 5 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Fairways Zeon Zoysia Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bob Moore (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me