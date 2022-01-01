Home / Courses / Asia / Indonesia

Suvarna Jakarta Golf Club - Blue Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Links
Par 36
Length 3559 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3559 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Blue/Green
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 74.9/131 583 172 457 417 425 150 509 216 630 3559 7161
Blue M: 73.1/123 561 154 436 393 398 129 492 199 595 3357 6719
White M: 70.7/121 532 134 404 358 359 109 469 180 553 3098 6223
Red W: 70.2/119 493 119 368 324 322 97 439 133 485 2780 5587
Yellow W: 67.1/113 433 102 331 296 261 85 404 115 458 2485 5045
Handicap 11 15 1 9 3 17 13 5 7
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Fairways Zeon Zoysia Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Bob Moore (2020)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Halim GC - Halim I: #13
Halim Golf Club - Halim I Course
Halim, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royale Jakarta GC
Royale Jakarta Golf Club - South Course
Halim Perdana Kusumah, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Suvarna Jakarta GC: Clubhouse
Suvarna Jakarta Golf Club - Red Course
East Jakarta, Jakarta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Suvarna Jakarta GC - Green
Suvarna Jakarta Golf Club - Green Course
East Jakarta, Jakarta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royale Jakarta GC
Royale Jakarta Golf Club - West Course
Halim Perdana Kusumah, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Royale Jakarta GC
Royale Jakarta Golf Club - North Course
Halim Perdana Kusumah, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Padang Golf Cilangkap
Cipayung, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Jakarta GC
Jakarta Golf Club
Rawamangun, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Pondok Indah GC
Pondok Indah Golf Course
Kebayoran Lama, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Senayan National GC
Senayan National Golf Club
Senayan, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Padang Golf Pangkalan Jati
Padang Golf Pangkalan Jati
Pangkalan Jati, Jawa Barat
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matoa Nasional GC
Matoa Nasional Golf Course
Cipedak, Daerah Khusus Ibukota Jakarta
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me