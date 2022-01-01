Bhalswa Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3375 yards
Slope 113
Rating 33.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|36
|3375 yards
|33.6
|113
|Ladies
|36
|3001 yards
|34.1
|115
Scorecard for Bhalswa Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 67.2/113
|480
|211
|359
|305
|522
|167
|481
|330
|491
|3346
|6750
|Ladies W: 68.2/115
|436
|138
|323
|269
|427
|130
|437
|293
|410
|2863
|6002
|Handicap
|3
|9
|17
|13
|7
|15
|5
|11
|1
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2003
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - INR 450
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Available SportsFitness
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
New Delhi, Delhi
Military
Course Layout