Delhi

Bhalswa Golf Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 36
Length 3375 yards
Slope 113
Rating 33.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 36 3375 yards 33.6 113
Ladies 36 3001 yards 34.1 115
Scorecard
Scorecard for Bhalswa Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 67.2/113 480 211 359 305 522 167 481 330 491 3346 6750
Ladies W: 68.2/115 436 138 323 269 427 130 437 293 410 2863 6002
Handicap 3 9 17 13 7 15 5 11 1
Par 4 3 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2003

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - INR 450
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

