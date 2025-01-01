DDA Golf Course Dwarka
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7377 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Championship
|72
|7377 yards
|74.9
|131
|Black
|72
|7140 yards
|73.6
|127
|Regular
|72
|6376 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|72
|5806 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Dwarka Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Championship M: 74.9/131
|413
|495
|439
|362
|139
|513
|467
|556
|239
|3623
|400
|244
|466
|208
|581
|302
|373
|458
|722
|3754
|7377
|Black M: 73.6/127
|413
|433
|387
|314
|139
|513
|467
|556
|239
|3461
|400
|244
|466
|208
|581
|302
|373
|458
|647
|3679
|7140
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|386
|366
|340
|285
|133
|469
|437
|506
|182
|3104
|342
|206
|412
|194
|532
|268
|334
|402
|582
|3272
|6376
|Red W: 70.2/119
|330
|323
|306
|285
|119
|391
|314
|471
|158
|2697
|314
|179
|374
|177
|498
|237
|297
|356
|537
|2969
|5666
|Handicap
|5
|15
|1
|17
|9
|7
|3
|13
|11
|12
|18
|4
|16
|2
|10
|6
|8
|14
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2024
Greens North Shore Bermuda/Mini Verde Grass
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2024)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Caddies Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Food & BeverageBar
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness
Reviews
