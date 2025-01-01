Official Sponsor Omega Watch Ad: click to navigate
DDA Golf Course Dwarka

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7377 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Championship 72 7377 yards 74.9 131
Black 72 7140 yards 73.6 127
Regular 72 6376 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 72 5806 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Dwarka Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Championship M: 74.9/131 413 495 439 362 139 513 467 556 239 3623 400 244 466 208 581 302 373 458 722 3754 7377
Black M: 73.6/127 413 433 387 314 139 513 467 556 239 3461 400 244 466 208 581 302 373 458 647 3679 7140
Regular M: 70.7/121 386 366 340 285 133 469 437 506 182 3104 342 206 412 194 532 268 334 402 582 3272 6376
Red W: 70.2/119 330 323 306 285 119 391 314 471 158 2697 314 179 374 177 498 237 297 356 537 2969 5666
Handicap 5 15 1 17 9 7 3 13 11 12 18 4 16 2 10 6 8 14
Par 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 5 3 36 4 3 4 3 5 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2024
Greens North Shore Bermuda/Mini Verde Grass
Architect Pacific Coast Design (2024)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Caddies Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School/Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness
Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Border Security Force Golf Club Chhawla
Border Security Force Golf Club Chhawla
New Delhi, Delhi
Private/Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Air Force Sports Complex Gurgaon
Air Force Sports Complex Gurgaon
Gurgaon, Gurugram
Military
3.0
1
Write Review
Ambience Greens GC
Ambience Greens Golf Course
Gurugram, Gurugram
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Army Environmental Park & Training Area Delhi GC (Vishnu Korde)
Army Environmental Park & Training Area Delhi Golf Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Northern Railway Eco Park GC: #1
Northern Railway Eco Park Golf Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Semi-Private
3.0
1
Write Review
DLF GCC - Gary Player
DLF Golf & Country Club - Gary Player Course
Gurgaon, Gurugram
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
DLF GCC - Arnold Palmer
DLF Golf & Country Club - Arnold Palmer Course
Gurgaon, Gurugram
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Qutab GC
Qutab Golf Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Airforce GC
Airforce Golf Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
M3M Golf Estate
M3M Golf Estate
Gurgaon, Gurugram
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
The Energy & Resources Institute GC
The Energy & Resources Institute Golf Club
Gurgaon, Gurugram
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Delhi GC - Lodhi: #5
Delhi Golf Club - Lodhi Course
New Delhi, Delhi
Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
