Valle Escondido Golf
About
Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3476 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|36
|3476 yards
Scorecard for Valle Escondido Golf
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 72.6/131
|532
|407
|209
|424
|546
|370
|425
|164
|399
|3476
|6952
|White M: 70.2/126 W: 76.2/141
|488
|378
|184
|388
|525
|339
|400
|149
|360
|3211
|6422
|Red M: 67.0/119 W: 71.9/131
|441
|341
|151
|365
|477
|296
|337
|131
|327
|2866
|5732
|Handicap
|17
|5
|7
|1
|11
|13
|3
|15
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available SportsTennis
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout