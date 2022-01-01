Home / Courses / South America / Argentina / Salta

Valle Escondido Golf

About

Holes 9
Type Private
Par 36
Length 3476 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 36 3476 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Valle Escondido Golf
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Blue M: 72.6/131 532 407 209 424 546 370 425 164 399 3476 6952
White M: 70.2/126 W: 76.2/141 488 378 184 388 525 339 400 149 360 3211 6422
Red M: 67.0/119 W: 71.9/131 441 341 151 365 477 296 337 131 327 2866 5732
Handicap 17 5 7 1 11 13 3 15 9
Par 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Sports

Tennis

Reviews

