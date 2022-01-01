Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

Kim Bang Stone Valley Golf Resort - B/C Course

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 7120 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 71 7120 yards 73.9 129
Blue 71 6593 yards 72.1 121
White 71 6016 yards 69.7 119
White (W) 71 6016 yards 70.7 121
Red (W) 71 5399 yards 69.2 117
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.9/129 441 592 427 389 354 181 442 234 480 3540 426 209 423 530 450 199 392 545 406 3580 7120
Blue M: 72.1/121 389 540 388 370 334 161 420 211 447 3260 400 185 399 514 407 174 375 489 390 3333 6593
White M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121 341 488 345 344 311 140 375 191 389 2924 387 151 373 486 368 148 351 451 377 3092 6016
Red W: 69.2/117 312 450 318 283 201 118 364 163 363 2572 364 126 313 447 329 140 332 417 359 2827 5399
Handicap 3 1 7 9 17 13 11 15 5 4 2 8 10 18 14 12 16 6
Par 4 5 4 4 4 3 4 3 4 35 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 2018
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens TifEagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Brian Curley (2018)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - VND 900000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

