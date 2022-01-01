Kim Bang Stone Valley Golf Resort - B/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 71
Length 7120 yards
Slope 129
Rating 73.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|71
|7120 yards
|73.9
|129
|Blue
|71
|6593 yards
|72.1
|121
|White
|71
|6016 yards
|69.7
|119
|White (W)
|71
|6016 yards
|70.7
|121
|Red (W)
|71
|5399 yards
|69.2
|117
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.9/129
|441
|592
|427
|389
|354
|181
|442
|234
|480
|3540
|426
|209
|423
|530
|450
|199
|392
|545
|406
|3580
|7120
|Blue M: 72.1/121
|389
|540
|388
|370
|334
|161
|420
|211
|447
|3260
|400
|185
|399
|514
|407
|174
|375
|489
|390
|3333
|6593
|White M: 69.7/119 W: 70.7/121
|341
|488
|345
|344
|311
|140
|375
|191
|389
|2924
|387
|151
|373
|486
|368
|148
|351
|451
|377
|3092
|6016
|Red W: 69.2/117
|312
|450
|318
|283
|201
|118
|364
|163
|363
|2572
|364
|126
|313
|447
|329
|140
|332
|417
|359
|2827
|5399
|Handicap
|3
|1
|7
|9
|17
|13
|11
|15
|5
|4
|2
|8
|10
|18
|14
|12
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens TifEagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Brian Curley (2018)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - VND 900000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout