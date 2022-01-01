Kim Bang Stone Valley Golf Resort - C/A Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 73
Length 7306 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|73
|7306 yards
|75.9
|133
|Blue
|73
|6681 yards
|74.1
|125
|White
|73
|6041 yards
|71.7
|123
|White (W)
|73
|6041 yards
|72.7
|125
|Red (W)
|73
|5568 yards
|71.2
|121
Scorecard for C/A
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 75.9/133
|426
|209
|423
|530
|450
|199
|392
|545
|406
|3580
|421
|546
|208
|555
|227
|452
|321
|538
|458
|3726
|7306
|Blue M: 74.1/125
|400
|185
|399
|514
|407
|174
|375
|489
|390
|3333
|379
|463
|183
|509
|196
|397
|293
|505
|423
|3348
|6681
|White M: 71.7/123 W: 72.7/125
|387
|151
|373
|486
|368
|148
|351
|451
|377
|3092
|348
|454
|158
|462
|176
|352
|259
|454
|286
|2949
|6041
|Red W: 71.2/121
|364
|126
|313
|447
|329
|140
|332
|417
|359
|2827
|304
|454
|141
|418
|132
|306
|216
|413
|357
|2741
|5568
|Handicap
|4
|2
|8
|10
|18
|14
|12
|16
|6
|9
|3
|13
|11
|15
|1
|17
|5
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|37
|73
Course Details
Year Built 2018
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens TifEagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Brian Curley (2018)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - VND 900000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout