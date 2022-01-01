Home / Courses / Asia / Vietnam

Kim Bang Stone Valley Golf Resort - C/A Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 73
Length 7306 yards
Slope 133
Rating 75.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 73 7306 yards 75.9 133
Blue 73 6681 yards 74.1 125
White 73 6041 yards 71.7 123
White (W) 73 6041 yards 72.7 125
Red (W) 73 5568 yards 71.2 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for C/A
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 75.9/133 426 209 423 530 450 199 392 545 406 3580 421 546 208 555 227 452 321 538 458 3726 7306
Blue M: 74.1/125 400 185 399 514 407 174 375 489 390 3333 379 463 183 509 196 397 293 505 423 3348 6681
White M: 71.7/123 W: 72.7/125 387 151 373 486 368 148 351 451 377 3092 348 454 158 462 176 352 259 454 286 2949 6041
Red W: 71.2/121 364 126 313 447 329 140 332 417 359 2827 304 454 141 418 132 306 216 413 357 2741 5568
Handicap 4 2 8 10 18 14 12 16 6 9 3 13 11 15 1 17 5 7
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 36 4 5 3 5 3 4 4 5 4 37 73

Course Details

Year Built 2018
Fairways Bermuda Grass
Greens TifEagle Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Brian Curley (2018)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - VND 900000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Stone Valley Golf Resort
Kim Bang Stone Valley Golf Resort - A/B Course
Kim Bảng, Hà Nam
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kim Bang Stone Valley Golf Resort
Kim Bang Stone Valley Golf Resort - B/C Course
Kim Bảng, Hà Nam
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me