Home / Courses / Europe / France / Lorraine

Faulquemont Golf Club - Par-3 Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Public/Resort
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 1358 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 54 1358 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 52.3/87 77 131 58 108 60 107 55 98 71 765 55 77 92 66 104 71 92 60 131 748 1513
Ladies W: 54.0/89 77 131 58 108 60 107 55 98 71 765 55 77 92 66 104 71 92 60 131 748 1513
Handicap 16 2 18 4 10 8 6 12 14 17 9 7 11 5 13 3 15 1
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities

Reviews

