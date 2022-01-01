Faulquemont Golf Club - Par-3 Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public/Resort
Style Executive
Par 54
Length 1358 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|54
|1358 meters
Scorecard for Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 52.3/87
|77
|131
|58
|108
|60
|107
|55
|98
|71
|765
|55
|77
|92
|66
|104
|71
|92
|60
|131
|748
|1513
|Ladies W: 54.0/89
|77
|131
|58
|108
|60
|107
|55
|98
|71
|765
|55
|77
|92
|66
|104
|71
|92
|60
|131
|748
|1513
|Handicap
|16
|2
|18
|4
|10
|8
|6
|12
|14
|17
|9
|7
|11
|5
|13
|3
|15
|1
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
Reviews
