Norges Dijon Bourgogne Country Club - School Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Style Pitch & putt
Par 42
Length 812 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|42
|812 meters
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|179
|221
|83
|186
|150
|69
|179
|221
|83
|1371
|1371
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|179
|221
|83
|186
|150
|69
|179
|221
|83
|1371
|1371
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|30
|30
Course Details
Year Built 1971
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
Available ActivitiesSwimming, Billiards
Available SportsTennis
