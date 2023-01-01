Home / Courses / Europe / France / Burgundy

La Chassagne Golf - Blue Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 22
Length 1490 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 22 1490 meters

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
La Chassagne Golf: #1
La Chassagne Golf - Red Course
Malain, Côte-d'Or
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Bluegreen Quetigny: #3
Quetigny Bourgogne Golf Club
Quetigny, Côte-d'Or
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Norges Dijon Bourgogne CC
Norges Dijon Bourgogne Country Club - School Course
Norges-La-Ville, Côte-d'Or
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Dijon-Bourgogne GC
Norges Dijon Bourgogne Country Club - Grands Crus
Norges-La-Ville, Côte-d'Or
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chateau de Chailly GC
Chateau de Chailly Golf Club
Pouilly-en-Auxois, Côte-d'Or
Resort
5.0
3
Write Review
Venarey-Les-Laumes GC
Venarey-Les-Laumes Golf Club
Venarey-les-Laumes, Côte-d'Or
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Villa d'Este Golf Club
Lake Como Stay & Play Golf Package
FROM $377 (USD)
Enjoy 4 nights' accommodations at Hotel du Lac and 3 rounds of golf at Bergamo "L'Albenza” Golf Club, Villa d’Este, and Menaggio & Cadenabia Golf Club.
Course Layout
