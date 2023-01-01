La Chassagne Golf - Blue Course
Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Style Woodland
Par 22
Length 1490 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|22
|1490 meters
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers
Course Layout