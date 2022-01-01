Chateau de la Vallade Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 54
Length 1200 meters
Slope 87
Rating 53.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Men
|54
|1200 meters
|53.0
|87
|Ladies
|54
|1200 meters
|54.2
|89
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 53.0/87
|52
|92
|55
|98
|49
|62
|95
|62
|56
|621
|69
|58
|90
|74
|73
|94
|52
|92
|87
|689
|1310
|Ladies W: 54.2/89
|52
|92
|55
|98
|49
|62
|95
|62
|56
|621
|69
|58
|90
|74
|73
|94
|52
|92
|87
|689
|1310
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Fontcouverte, Charente-Maritime
Public/Municipal
Saint-Palais-sur-Mer, Charente-Maritime
Public/Resort
Course Layout