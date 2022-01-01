Home / Courses / Europe / France / Poitou Charentes

Chateau de la Vallade Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 54
Length 1200 meters
Slope 87
Rating 53.0
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Men 54 1200 meters 53.0 87
Ladies 54 1200 meters 54.2 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 53.0/87 52 92 55 98 49 62 95 62 56 621 69 58 90 74 73 94 52 92 87 689 1310
Ladies W: 54.2/89 52 92 55 98 49 62 95 62 56 621 69 58 90 74 73 94 52 92 87 689 1310
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Chateau de la Vallade GC: #1
Chateau de la Vallade Golf Club
Saint-Porchaire, Charente-Maritime
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Louis Rouyer Guillet GC
Louis Rouyer Guillet Golf Course
Fontcouverte, Charente-Maritime
Public/Municipal
0.0
0
Write Review
Pays Rochefortais GC
Pays Rochefortais Golf Club
Saint Laurent de la Prée, Charente-Maritime
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Royan GC
Royan Golf Club
Saint-Palais-sur-Mer, Charente-Maritime
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Royan GC
Royan Golf Club - Compact Course
Saint-Palais-sur-Mer, Charente-Maritime
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me