Val Saint-Jean Golf Club - Le Boucharel Course

Holes 18
Type Municipal
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 54
Length 1200 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 54 1200 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Mens M: 49.1/99 87 55 98 66 49 98 82 60 82 677 49 93 38 93 66 87 66 44 77 613 1290
Ladies W: 50.0/101 87 55 98 66 49 98 82 60 82 677 49 93 38 93 66 87 66 44 77 613 1290
Handicap 5 13 3 1 7 15 9 17 11 6 12 16 10 2 8 14 4 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

