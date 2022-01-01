Val Saint-Jean Golf Club - Le Boucharel Course
Holes 18
Type Municipal
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 54
Length 1200 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|54
|1200 meters
Scorecard for Pitch & Putt
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Mens M: 49.1/99
|87
|55
|98
|66
|49
|98
|82
|60
|82
|677
|49
|93
|38
|93
|66
|87
|66
|44
|77
|613
|1290
|Ladies W: 50.0/101
|87
|55
|98
|66
|49
|98
|82
|60
|82
|677
|49
|93
|38
|93
|66
|87
|66
|44
|77
|613
|1290
|Handicap
|5
|13
|3
|1
|7
|15
|9
|17
|11
|6
|12
|16
|10
|2
|8
|14
|4
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesClubhouse
