Golf International du Cap d’Agde - Challenge Course - Alizes & Volcan

Not a particularly difficult course as such ( you'll be hard pushed to lose a ball, unless you find the occasional water hazard ), the fun begins when the wind blows - and when doesn't it!

The Allees 9 has more features, with the pick of the 4s, and is hillier than the Alizes, but both have attractive par 3s. The 5s are less characterful. The course is kept in A1 condition with hardly a divot to be seen; sensibly, Ronald Fream's vast and complex greens are kept to medium-fast in this sunny, windy place. Bunkering is kept to a minimum - and the

course is all the better for it.

What Maryse did not appreciate were the holes - at least three - where ladies lose all of their advantage in length because they are obliged to play for a fairway which runs out at about 150. At one hole an oak which can easily be carried from the yellows or whites stands 50 yards in front of the red tee!

We have rarely met with such a warm welcome in golf reception; all in all, if you can find a quiet time (play can get slow) and avoid the squalliest weather, this makes for ideal resort golf.