Golf International du Cap d’Agde - Challenge Course - Alizes & Volcan

About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6697 yards
Slope 137
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 72 6697 yards 73.1 137
Yellow 72 6161 yards 70.7 124
Blue (W) 72 5739 yards 70.2 131
Red (W) 72 5320 yards 67.1 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Challenge - Alizés & Volcan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.1/137 369 206 409 152 400 608 326 521 439 3430 399 382 367 322 478 215 398 187 519 3267 6697
Yellow M: 70.7/124 346 187 366 136 381 574 311 499 411 3211 354 353 332 301 439 173 352 167 479 2950 6161
Blue W: 70.2/131 324 155 347 120 357 558 277 478 379 2995 332 330 307 279 411 161 326 149 449 2744 5739
Red W: 67.1/121 307 135 317 113 335 487 252 469 355 2770 311 303 287 260 388 143 301 132 425 2550 5320
Handicap 9 10 4 16 3 8 17 6 1 5 7 12 14 18 11 2 15 13
Par 4 3 4 3 4 5 4 5 4 36 4 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Golf Season Year round. Closed April 1st – October 10th
Architect Alain Prat (1989) Ron Fream (1989)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 42
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "David Leadbetter Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms

Reviews

4.0
1 Reviews (1)
Default User Avatar
gammie2005
Played On
Reviews 22
Handicap 5-9
Skill Advanced
Plays A few times a week
I Recommend This Course
4.0
Previously Played

Not a particularly difficult course as such ( you'll be hard pushed to lose a ball, unless you find the occasional water hazard ), the fun begins when the wind blows - and when doesn't it!

The Allees 9 has more features, with the pick of the 4s, and is hillier than the Alizes, but both have attractive par 3s. The 5s are less characterful. The course is kept in A1 condition with hardly a divot to be seen; sensibly, Ronald Fream's vast and complex greens are kept to medium-fast in this sunny, windy place. Bunkering is kept to a minimum - and the
course is all the better for it.

What Maryse did not appreciate were the holes - at least three - where ladies lose all of their advantage in length because they are obliged to play for a fairway which runs out at about 150. At one hole an oak which can easily be carried from the yellows or whites stands 50 yards in front of the red tee!

We have rarely met with such a warm welcome in golf reception; all in all, if you can find a quiet time (play can get slow) and avoid the squalliest weather, this makes for ideal resort golf.

Conditions Excellent
Value Excellent
Layout Good
Friendliness Excellent
Pace Fair
Amenities Excellent
