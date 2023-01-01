Home / Courses / Europe / Belgium / Walloon Brabant

Rigenee Golf Course - Compact

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Mastercard, Diners, Amex, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code No denim, collared shirt and bermuda shorts required

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Rigenee GC
Rigenee Golf Course
Villers-La-Ville, Walloon Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC La Bruyere
Golf Club La Bruyere
Sart-Dames-Avelines, Walloon Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC La Bruyere
Golf Club La Bruyere - 9-hole Course
Sart-Dames-Avelines, Walloon Brabant
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
GC De Pierpont: #9
Golf Club De Pierpont
Les Bons Villers, Hainaut
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
GC De Pierpont: Clubhouse
Golf Club De Pierpont - Petit Pierpont
Les Bons Villers, Hainaut
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
L'Empereur GC
L'Empereur Golf Club - La Hutte Course
Ways, Walloon Brabant
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
L'Empereur GC
L'Empereur Golf Club - L'Empereur Course
Ways, Walloon Brabant
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf De Mazy - Falnuee: #2
Golf De Mazy - Falnuee
Mazy, Namur
Private/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hulencourt GC
Hulencourt Golf Club - Le Verger Course
Genappe, Walloon Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hulencourt GC
Hulencourt Golf Club - Le Vallon Course
Genappe, Walloon Brabant
Private
5.0
1
Write Review
Louvain La Neuve GC
Louvain La Neuve Golf Club
Louvain-la-Neuve, Walloon Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Waterloo GC - The Marache: #10
Royal Waterloo Golf Club - The Marache Course
Ohain, Walloon Brabant
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
