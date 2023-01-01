Kankaisten Golf - Kartano/Kankas Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 5805 meters
Slope 129
Rating 70.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|71
|5805 meters
|70.9
|129
|Yellow
|71
|5478 meters
|69.3
|126
|Yellow (W)
|71
|5478 meters
|75.4
|129
|Blue
|71
|4925 meters
|66.5
|120
|Blue (W)
|71
|4925 meters
|72.0
|121
|Red
|71
|4517 meters
|64.4
|116
|Red (W)
|71
|4517 meters
|69.4
|116
|Orange
|71
|3610 meters
Scorecard for Kartano/Kankas
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 70.9/129
|377
|369
|120
|342
|436
|190
|511
|153
|522
|3020
|389
|379
|528
|352
|528
|196
|398
|400
|153
|3323
|6343
|Yellow M: 69.3/126 W: 75.4/129
|340
|355
|120
|314
|399
|172
|472
|148
|507
|2827
|366
|365
|517
|336
|507
|168
|378
|375
|133
|3145
|5972
|Blue M: 66.5/120 W: 72.0/121
|293
|327
|120
|308
|362
|161
|439
|140
|440
|2590
|307
|325
|470
|296
|464
|164
|351
|347
|107
|2831
|5421
|Red M: 64.4/116 W: 69.4/116
|274
|302
|98
|250
|320
|142
|405
|126
|392
|2309
|284
|309
|445
|284
|424
|156
|302
|323
|102
|2629
|4938
|Orange M: 59.4/103 W: 63.3/101
|199
|245
|71
|250
|256
|132
|363
|78
|339
|1933
|217
|267
|326
|198
|342
|93
|246
|224
|102
|2015
|3948
|Handicap
|11
|3
|17
|13
|1
|9
|7
|15
|5
|12
|8
|4
|16
|10
|14
|2
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|35
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Architect Lassi Pekka Tilander (2017)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 40
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout