Kankaisten Golf - Kartano/Kankas Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 5805 meters
Slope 129
Rating 70.9
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 71 5805 meters 70.9 129
Yellow 71 5478 meters 69.3 126
Yellow (W) 71 5478 meters 75.4 129
Blue 71 4925 meters 66.5 120
Blue (W) 71 4925 meters 72.0 121
Red 71 4517 meters 64.4 116
Red (W) 71 4517 meters 69.4 116
Orange 71 3610 meters
Scorecard for Kartano/Kankas
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 70.9/129 377 369 120 342 436 190 511 153 522 3020 389 379 528 352 528 196 398 400 153 3323 6343
Yellow M: 69.3/126 W: 75.4/129 340 355 120 314 399 172 472 148 507 2827 366 365 517 336 507 168 378 375 133 3145 5972
Blue M: 66.5/120 W: 72.0/121 293 327 120 308 362 161 439 140 440 2590 307 325 470 296 464 164 351 347 107 2831 5421
Red M: 64.4/116 W: 69.4/116 274 302 98 250 320 142 405 126 392 2309 284 309 445 284 424 156 302 323 102 2629 4938
Orange M: 59.4/103 W: 63.3/101 199 245 71 250 256 132 363 78 339 1933 217 267 326 198 342 93 246 224 102 2015 3948
Handicap 11 3 17 13 1 9 7 15 5 12 8 4 16 10 14 2 6 18
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 3 5 35 4 4 5 4 5 3 4 4 3 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 2017
Architect Lassi Pekka Tilander (2017)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 40
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

