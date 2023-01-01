Home / Courses / Europe / Finland / Varsinais-Suomi

Kankaisten Golf - Kartano/Puisto Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 5954 meters
Slope 130
Rating 71.8
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
White 71 5954 meters 71.8 130
Yellow 71 5545 meters 69.7 125
Yellow (W) 71 5545 meters 75.6 131
Blue 71 5079 meters 67.3 121
Blue (W) 71 5079 meters
Red 71 4556 meters 64.6 115
Red (W) 71 4556 meters 69.4 118
Orange 71 3592 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kartano/Puisto
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 71.8/130 377 369 120 342 436 190 511 153 522 3020 205 352 630 379 201 397 372 414 537 3487 6507
Yellow M: 69.7/125 W: 75.6/131 340 355 120 314 399 172 472 148 507 2827 183 336 571 353 183 359 359 401 492 3237 6064
Blue M: 67.3/121 W: 72.7/125 293 327 120 308 362 161 439 140 440 2590 163 299 526 341 170 331 327 369 440 2966 5556
Red M: 64.6/115 W: 69.4/118 274 302 98 250 320 142 405 126 392 2309 150 283 445 291 129 296 314 343 421 2672 4981
Orange M: 60.5/109 W: 64.1/111 199 245 71 250 256 132 363 78 339 1933 150 231 352 223 103 212 218 210 297 1996 3929
Handicap 11 3 17 13 1 9 7 15 5 16 12 8 14 10 6 2 4 18
Par 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 3 5 35 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 2017
Architect Lassi Pekka Tilander (2017)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - EUR 40
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
Kankaisten Golf Park
Kankaisten Golf - Puisto/Kankas Course
Masku, Turku
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Kankaisten Golf
Kankaisten Golf - Kartano/Kankas Course
Masku, Turku
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Aurinko Golf
Aurinko Golf - Main Course
Naantali, Turku
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Aurinko Golf
Aurinko Golf - Short Course
Naantali, Turku
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kultaranta Resort
Kultaranta Resort - Par-3 Course
Naantali, Turku
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Kultaranta Resort
Kultaranta Resort - Championship Course
Naantali, Turku
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aura Golf
Aura Golf
Turku, Turku
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hirvensalon Golf
Hirvensalon Golf
Turku, Turku
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Har­jat­tu­la GCC: Driving range
Har­jat­tu­la Golf & Count­ry Club
Turku, Turku
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Archipelagia GC
Archipelagia Golf Club - Par-3 Course
Parainen, Åboland–Turunmaa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Archipelagia GC: Aerial view
Archipelagia Golf Club
Parainen, Åboland–Turunmaa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
