Kankaisten Golf - Kartano/Puisto Course
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 71
Length 5954 meters
Slope 130
Rating 71.8
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|White
|71
|5954 meters
|71.8
|130
|Yellow
|71
|5545 meters
|69.7
|125
|Yellow (W)
|71
|5545 meters
|75.6
|131
|Blue
|71
|5079 meters
|67.3
|121
|Blue (W)
|71
|5079 meters
|Red
|71
|4556 meters
|64.6
|115
|Red (W)
|71
|4556 meters
|69.4
|118
|Orange
|71
|3592 meters
Scorecard for Kartano/Puisto
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 71.8/130
|377
|369
|120
|342
|436
|190
|511
|153
|522
|3020
|205
|352
|630
|379
|201
|397
|372
|414
|537
|3487
|6507
|Yellow M: 69.7/125 W: 75.6/131
|340
|355
|120
|314
|399
|172
|472
|148
|507
|2827
|183
|336
|571
|353
|183
|359
|359
|401
|492
|3237
|6064
|Blue M: 67.3/121 W: 72.7/125
|293
|327
|120
|308
|362
|161
|439
|140
|440
|2590
|163
|299
|526
|341
|170
|331
|327
|369
|440
|2966
|5556
|Red M: 64.6/115 W: 69.4/118
|274
|302
|98
|250
|320
|142
|405
|126
|392
|2309
|150
|283
|445
|291
|129
|296
|314
|343
|421
|2672
|4981
|Orange M: 60.5/109 W: 64.1/111
|199
|245
|71
|250
|256
|132
|363
|78
|339
|1933
|150
|231
|352
|223
|103
|212
|218
|210
|297
|1996
|3929
|Handicap
|11
|3
|17
|13
|1
|9
|7
|15
|5
|16
|12
|8
|14
|10
|6
|2
|4
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|35
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Architect Lassi Pekka Tilander (2017)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - EUR 40
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
