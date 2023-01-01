Casentino Golf Club - Nove Buche Course
About
Holes 4
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Nove Buche 4 Holes
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 70.6/123
|343
|311
|209
|389
|343
|311
|209
|389
|343
|2847
|5662
|Red W: 73.0/131
|343
|311
|209
|389
|343
|311
|209
|389
|343
|2847
|5662
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|34
|68
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Snacks, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Locker Rooms
