Casentino Golf Club - Nove Buche Course

About

Holes 4
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nove Buche 4 Holes
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 70.6/123 343 311 209 389 343 311 209 389 343 2847 5662
Red W: 73.0/131 343 311 209 389 343 311 209 389 343 2847 5662
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 4 4 34 68

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Snacks, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

