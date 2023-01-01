Home / Courses / Europe / Sweden / Västra Götaland

Marks Golf Club - Technical Course

About

Holes 6
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Teknikbanan
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 26.4/85 117 87 77 72 86 113 117 87 77 833 833
Ladies W: 27.0/89 117 87 77 72 86 113 117 87 77 833 833
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2001

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

