Baie de Morlaix Golf Club - Pitch&Putt Course

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 27
Length 589 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 27 589 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2015
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

