Dinan - La Corbinais Golf Club - Pitch&Putt Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope

Course Details

Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 10/31

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Lodging

Lodging Available

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Conference Facilities

