Dinan - La Corbinais Golf Club - Pitch&Putt Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch&Putt
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Course Details
Year Built 2020
Golf Season Year round. High Season: 4/1 - 10/31
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Practice Hole Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
LodgingLodging Available
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Conference Facilities
