Home / Courses / Asia / South Korea / North Gyeongsang Province

Mauna Ocean Country Club - Blue Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Resort/Public
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3258 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3258 meters
White I 36 3066 meters
White II 36 2680 meters
Red 36 2394 meters
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Blue/Mauna
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 73.1/123 413 170 410 621 387 215 383 402 561 3562 6901
White M: 70.7/121 393 157 394 592 365 190 352 384 526 3353 6484
Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 339 141 362 525 326 167 328 360 492 3040 5785
Red W: 67.1/113 306 118 325 470 276 125 262 293 443 2618 5179
Handicap 3 7 9 5 1 15 17 13 11
Par 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2022

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - KRW 45000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Mauna Ocean CC - Ocean: #4
Mauna Ocean Country Club - Ocean Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mauna Ocean CC: #7
Mauna Ocean Country Club - Mauna Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Uri GC
Uri Golf Club
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
EastHills CC - Lake/Valley
EastHills Country Club - Lake/Valley Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Seorabol GC
The Seorabol Golf Club - Lake Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Seorabol GC
The Seorabol Golf Club - Hill Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Seorabol GC
The Seorabol Golf Club - Mountain Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
The Seorabol GC
The Seorabol Golf Club - Valley Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kolon Garden GC
Kolon Garden Golf Club
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
J's CC Seaside - Golfzon County Gampo
J's Country Club Seaside - Golfzon County Gampo
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Blue One The Honors CC
Blue One The Honors Country Club - Hills Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Blue One The Honors CC
Blue One The Honors Country Club - Valley Course
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me