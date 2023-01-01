Mauna Ocean Country Club - Blue Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort/Public
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3258 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3258 meters
|White I
|36
|3066 meters
|White II
|36
|2680 meters
|Red
|36
|2394 meters
Scorecard for Blue/Mauna
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|413
|170
|410
|621
|387
|215
|383
|402
|561
|3562
|6901
|White M: 70.7/121
|393
|157
|394
|592
|365
|190
|352
|384
|526
|3353
|6484
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|339
|141
|362
|525
|326
|167
|328
|360
|492
|3040
|5785
|Red W: 67.1/113
|306
|118
|325
|470
|276
|125
|262
|293
|443
|2618
|5179
|Handicap
|3
|7
|9
|5
|1
|15
|17
|13
|11
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2022
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 45000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort/Private
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort/Private
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Semi-Private
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort
Gyeongju, Gyeongsangbuk-do
Resort
Course Layout