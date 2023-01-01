Mauna Ocean Country Club - Ocean Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort/Private
Style Parkland
Par 36
Length 3030 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3030 meters
|White I
|36
|2772 meters
|White II
|36
|2412 meters
|Red
|36
|2214 meters
Scorecard for Ocean/Blue
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|522
|122
|366
|367
|406
|197
|574
|331
|428
|3313
|6875
|White M: 70.7/121
|510
|122
|353
|329
|351
|166
|530
|309
|399
|3069
|6422
|Yellow M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|462
|98
|316
|260
|301
|143
|457
|250
|350
|2637
|5677
|Red W: 67.1/113
|442
|92
|229
|256
|269
|122
|420
|246
|346
|2422
|5040
|Handicap
|14
|12
|8
|10
|4
|16
|6
|18
|2
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1985
Architect Douglas Nickels (1985) Song Ho Cheng (1996)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - KRW 45000
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Banquet Facilities, Spa, Lockers, Locker Rooms
