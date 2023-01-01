Inesis Golf Park - Pitch&Putt Course
About
Holes 6
Type Public
Par 18
Length 298 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Yellow
|18
|298 meters
Course Details
Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round. High Season: March - October
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities
