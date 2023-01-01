Home / Courses / Europe / France / Nord Pas de Calais

Inesis Golf Park - Pitch&Putt Course

About

Holes 6
Type Public
Par 18
Length 298 meters
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Yellow 18 298 meters

Course Details

Year Built 2016
Golf Season Year round. High Season: March - October

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities

Reviews

