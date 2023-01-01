Sunny Slope Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 32
Length 2391 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|32
|2391 yards
|White
|32
|2093 yards
|Red
|32
|1633 yards
Scorecard for Sunny Slope Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Blue M: 31.3/106
|300
|167
|381
|130
|285
|350
|200
|317
|215
|2345
|2345
|White M: 30.0/104
|268
|131
|349
|108
|263
|317
|173
|294
|146
|2049
|2049
|Red W: 32.0/105
|197
|90
|232
|80
|221
|280
|144
|267
|78
|1589
|1589
|Handicap
|2
|8
|1
|9
|5
|3
|6
|4
|7
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|3
|32
|32
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
New Berlin, Wisconsin
Public
3.8208529412
44
Golf Packages
FROM $617 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 2 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn at Woodlake and 3 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River or Meadow Valleys Course) and Whistling Straits (Straits or Irish Course)
FROM $557 (USD)
KOHLER, WI | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at The American Club or the Inn on Woodlake and 4 rounds of golf at Blackwolf Run (River & Meadow Valley Courses) and Whistling Straits (Straits & Irish Courses).
FROM $127 (USD)
GRAND RAPIDS/KALAMAZOO | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at Quality Inn – Battle Creek and 3 rounds of golf at The Medalist Golf Club, Angel’s Crossing Golf Club, and The Grande Golf Club.
FROM $147 (USD)
GRAND RAPIDS/KALAMAZOO | Enjoy 3 nights’ accommodations at FireKeepers Casino Hotel and 3 rounds of golf at The Medalist Golf Club, Riverside Golf Club, and Binder Park Golf Course.
FROM $167 (USD)
GAYLORD | Enjoy up to 3 nights' accommodations at The Loon Resort’s Lodges at The Ridge and up to 4 rounds of golf at The Loon Golf Resort - Lakes, Loon, & Ridge Courses.
Course Layout