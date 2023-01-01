Golf Waterland Amsterdam - Par-3 Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for 9 Hole Course - Par 3
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Yellow M: 27.3/87
|91
|86
|140
|98
|98
|150
|121
|65
|94
|943
|943
|Red W: 28.5/89
|91
|86
|140
|98
|98
|150
|121
|65
|94
|943
|943
|Handicap
|6
|7
|1
|5
|8
|2
|3
|9
|4
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate (golf) clothing required
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities
