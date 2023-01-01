Golf Waterland Amsterdam - Par-3 Course

Home / Courses / Europe / Netherlands / North Holland

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Executive
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for 9 Hole Course - Par 3
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Yellow M: 27.3/87 91 86 140 98 98 150 121 65 94 943 943
Red W: 28.5/89 91 86 140 98 98 150 121 65 94 943 943
Handicap 6 7 1 5 8 2 3 9 4
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built 2014
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate (golf) clothing required

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

