Home / Courses / Asia / China / Jiangsu Province

Yunhai Wetlands Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7353 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7353 yards 74.9 131
Blue I 72 6944 yards 73.1 123
Blue II 72 6859 yards 72.2 122
White 72 6340 yards 70.7 121
White (W) 72 6340 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5560 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yunhai Wetland Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 423 421 191 394 470 570 462 585 198 3714 412 356 175 633 396 439 182 468 578 3639 7353
Blue I M: 73.1/123 405 399 155 376 444 524 443 562 179 3487 394 338 148 615 384 410 164 450 554 3457 6944
Blue II M: 72.2/122 405 399 155 376 444 524 403 562 179 3447 394 338 148 589 365 410 164 450 554 3412 6859
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 372 370 132 345 395 510 346 533 152 3155 363 319 127 567 328 388 145 419 529 3185 6340
Red W: 70.2/119 338 308 103 307 351 467 317 435 108 2734 335 289 112 503 280 340 112 371 484 2826 5560
Handicap 8 16 18 14 2 12 4 10 6 11 17 15 1 7 13 9 5 3
Par 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 5 3 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2010
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2010)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, UnionPay
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Conference Facilities, Spa

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me