Yunhai Wetlands Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7353 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7353 yards
|74.9
|131
|Blue I
|72
|6944 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue II
|72
|6859 yards
|72.2
|122
|White
|72
|6340 yards
|70.7
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6340 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5560 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yunhai Wetland Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|423
|421
|191
|394
|470
|570
|462
|585
|198
|3714
|412
|356
|175
|633
|396
|439
|182
|468
|578
|3639
|7353
|Blue I M: 73.1/123
|405
|399
|155
|376
|444
|524
|443
|562
|179
|3487
|394
|338
|148
|615
|384
|410
|164
|450
|554
|3457
|6944
|Blue II M: 72.2/122
|405
|399
|155
|376
|444
|524
|403
|562
|179
|3447
|394
|338
|148
|589
|365
|410
|164
|450
|554
|3412
|6859
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|372
|370
|132
|345
|395
|510
|346
|533
|152
|3155
|363
|319
|127
|567
|328
|388
|145
|419
|529
|3185
|6340
|Red W: 70.2/119
|338
|308
|103
|307
|351
|467
|317
|435
|108
|2734
|335
|289
|112
|503
|280
|340
|112
|371
|484
|2826
|5560
|Handicap
|8
|16
|18
|14
|2
|12
|4
|10
|6
|11
|17
|15
|1
|7
|13
|9
|5
|3
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2010
Architect Nelson & Haworth (2010)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, UnionPay
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesConference Facilities, Spa
