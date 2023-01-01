Home / Courses / Europe / France / Centre

Marcilly Golf Club - Kaleka Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 54
Length 3014 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Mens (18-holes) 54 3014 yards 27.3 87
Ladies (W) (18-holes) 54 3014 yards 28.5 89
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kaleka Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 27.3/87 167 173 155 147 110 183 269 142 161 1507 1507
Ladies W: 28.5/89 167 173 155 147 110 183 269 142 161 1507 1507
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 27

Course Details

Year Built N/A

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Bar, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Clubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Marcilly GC - Pitch & Putt
Marcilly Golf Club - Pitch & Putt Course
Marcilly-en-Villette, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Marcilly GC
Marcilly Golf Club - Discovery Course
Marcilly-en-Villette, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Marcilly GC
Marcilly Golf Club
Marcilly-en-Villette, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf de Limere
Golf de Limere
Ardon, Loiret
Public/Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Les Aisses GC
Les Aisses Golf Club - Les Aisses Course
La Ferte Saint Aubin, Loiret
Public
5.0
1
Write Review
Les Aisses GC
Les Aisses Golf Club - Rouge/Blanc Course
La Ferte Saint Aubin, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Les Aisses GC
Les Aisses Golf Club - La Canne Course
La Ferte Saint Aubin, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf de Sologne: #18
Golf de Sologne
La Ferté-Saint-Aubin, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Orleans Donnery GC
Orleans Donnery Golf Club
Donnery, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sully Sur Loire GC
Sully Sur Loire Golf Club - Chevreuils Course
Sully Sur Loire, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sully Sur Loire GC
Sully Sur Loire Golf Club - Sarcelles Course
Sully sur Loire, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Sully Sur Loire GC
Sully Sur Loire Golf Club - Les Faisans Course
Sully Sur Loire, Loiret
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Golf Packages
Walton Heath GC - Old
London Stay & Play Package
FROM $787 (USD)
LONDON, ENGLAND | Enjoy 5 nights' accommodations at Berystede Hotel in Ascot and 5 rounds of golf at Sunningdale New Course, Walton Heath, Sunningdale Old Course, St. Georges Hill, and Swinley Forest.
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me