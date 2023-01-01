Marcilly Golf Club - Kaleka Course
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Style Pitch & Putt
Par 54
Length 3014 yards
Slope 87
Rating 27.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Mens (18-holes)
|54
|3014 yards
|27.3
|87
|Ladies (W) (18-holes)
|54
|3014 yards
|28.5
|89
Scorecard for Kaleka Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 27.3/87
|167
|173
|155
|147
|110
|183
|269
|142
|161
|1507
|1507
|Ladies W: 28.5/89
|167
|173
|155
|147
|110
|183
|269
|142
|161
|1507
|1507
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|27
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageBar, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesClubhouse, Meeting Facilities, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
