Golf Park Mikolow
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6278 meters
Slope 133
Rating 73.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Pro
|72
|6278 meters
|73.7
|133
|Men
|72
|5691 meters
|70.5
|127
|Men (W)
|72
|5691 meters
|77.8
|145
|Juniors/Seniors
|72
|5114 meters
|67.2
|121
|Juniors/Seniors (W)
|72
|5114 meters
|73.4
|132
|Ladies
|72
|4828 meters
|65.8
|113
|Ladies (W)
|72
|4828 meters
|71.0
|130
|Children
|72
|2857 meters
|58.1
|92
|Children (W)
|72
|2857 meters
|59.1
|92
Scorecard for Mikolow
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|White M: 73.7/133
|413
|476
|329
|163
|396
|509
|430
|164
|518
|3398
|189
|405
|542
|155
|427
|428
|420
|635
|267
|3468
|6866
|Yellow M: 70.5/127 W: 77.8/145
|409
|399
|301
|131
|366
|478
|379
|135
|510
|3108
|167
|361
|500
|136
|392
|384
|379
|570
|227
|3116
|6224
|Blue M: 67.2/121 W: 73.4/132
|392
|327
|260
|115
|311
|410
|332
|100
|455
|2702
|142
|305
|455
|107
|348
|384
|379
|544
|227
|2891
|5593
|Red M: 65.8/113 W: 71.0/130
|309
|327
|260
|92
|311
|410
|280
|100
|455
|2544
|135
|305
|455
|107
|348
|355
|344
|493
|194
|2736
|5280
|Orange M: 58.1/92 W: 59.1/92
|178
|170
|170
|90
|180
|260
|136
|80
|270
|1534
|97
|170
|267
|107
|175
|170
|185
|303
|118
|1592
|3126
|Handicap
|1
|3
|5
|7
|9
|11
|13
|15
|17
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - PLN 140
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout