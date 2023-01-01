Home / Courses / Europe / Poland

Golf Park Mikolow

0
About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 72
Length 6278 meters
Slope 133
Rating 73.7
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Pro 72 6278 meters 73.7 133
Men 72 5691 meters 70.5 127
Men (W) 72 5691 meters 77.8 145
Juniors/Seniors 72 5114 meters 67.2 121
Juniors/Seniors (W) 72 5114 meters 73.4 132
Ladies 72 4828 meters 65.8 113
Ladies (W) 72 4828 meters 71.0 130
Children 72 2857 meters 58.1 92
Children (W) 72 2857 meters 59.1 92
Scorecard for Mikolow
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
White M: 73.7/133 413 476 329 163 396 509 430 164 518 3398 189 405 542 155 427 428 420 635 267 3468 6866
Yellow M: 70.5/127 W: 77.8/145 409 399 301 131 366 478 379 135 510 3108 167 361 500 136 392 384 379 570 227 3116 6224
Blue M: 67.2/121 W: 73.4/132 392 327 260 115 311 410 332 100 455 2702 142 305 455 107 348 384 379 544 227 2891 5593
Red M: 65.8/113 W: 71.0/130 309 327 260 92 311 410 280 100 455 2544 135 305 455 107 348 355 344 493 194 2736 5280
Orange M: 58.1/92 W: 59.1/92 178 170 170 90 180 260 136 80 270 1534 97 170 267 107 175 170 185 303 118 1592 3126
Handicap 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 4 4 4 3 4 5 4 3 5 36 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2017
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - PLN 140
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Course Layout
