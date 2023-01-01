Home / Courses / USA / Texas / Hemphill

Pendleton Harbor Golf Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 956 yards
Slope 113
Rating 34.7
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 956 yards 34.7 113
Scorecard for Pendleton Harbor Golf Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Mens M: 53.2/88 86 122 108 82 112 146 123 90 166 1035 2070
Ladies W: 54.0/90 86 122 108 82 112 146 123 90 166 1035 2070
Handicap 2 4 6 8 10 12 14 16 18
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range No

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

