Pendleton Harbor Golf Course
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Style Par-3
Par 27
Length 956 yards
Slope 113
Rating 34.7
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|956 yards
|34.7
|113
Scorecard for Pendleton Harbor Golf Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Mens M: 53.2/88
|86
|122
|108
|82
|112
|146
|123
|90
|166
|1035
|2070
|Ladies W: 54.0/90
|86
|122
|108
|82
|112
|146
|123
|90
|166
|1035
|2070
|Handicap
|2
|4
|6
|8
|10
|12
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built N/A
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout